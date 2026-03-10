Tanzania: Kwimba Allocates 246m/ - to Women, Youth Groups

Mwanza — KWIMBA District Council in Mwanza region has disbursed loans totalling 246m/- to 11 groups of women, youth and people with disabilities in an effort to enable them improve their economy.

Kwimba's District Commissioner Mr Ng'wilabuzu Ludigija said the initiative aims at empowering the youth and women, enabling them to expand their income margin within households.

"Government's goal is to ensure that these loans contribute to transforming the lives of beneficiaries by investing in productive activities that will increase income and improve their living standards.

"The loans are interest free, so I urge you beneficiaries to use these funds for the purposes outlined in their project proposals rather than for unrelated expenses," said Mr Ludigija.

He also urged these group mentors to fulfil their responsibility of supervising and advising the groups rather than acting as owners to ensure that the fund provided is rightfully used as requested for. Meanwhile, Kwimba District Council chairman, Mr Lameck Hole said the council continues to allocate funds for loans derived from 10 per cent of its internal revenue.

However, he encouraged beneficiaries to repay the loans on time to enable other groups to benefit from the programme.

"I strongly urge you to use these funds productively. The Government wants this money to reach you and then reach others as well, so use it for the intended purposes," he said.

The Fundi Seremala youth group's Chairman Mr Kenedy Stephano said their group initially received a loan of 30m/- and successfully repaid it which enabled them to secure a larger loan of 96m/- to expand their furniture manufacturing business.

He added that these loans disbursed have made a significant contribution to improving the income of youth, women and people with disabilities in the district. These initiatives highlight the importance of targeted financial support in fostering entrepreneurship and local economic growth.

By focusing on interest-free loans and closely monitored disbursement, the council aims to maximise the impact on household incomes while minimising misuse of funds. Sustained success of the programme will depend on the responsible use of funds, timely repayment and ongoing mentorship.

If managed effectively, it could serve as a model for other districts, demonstrating how local revenue and government support can empower marginalised groups and stimulate community-wide economic development.