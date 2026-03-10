Tanzania: Zanzibar Hosts Record Breaking, Historic Mass Iftar

Zanzibar — AS the call to prayer echoed across the New Amaan Complex on Saturday, thousands of fasting Muslims sat shoulder-to-shoulder, dates and water in hand, waiting to break their fast together.

Within seconds, the vast stadium became a sea of shared prayer, gratitude, and community, what officials say may have been one of the largest collective iftar gatherings ever held.

The event, attended by more than 15,000 people, may have set a world record for the largest simultaneous breaking of fast.

Zanzibar President Alhaj Hussein Mwinyi described the historic gathering as the first National Iftar of such scale in Zanzibar, bringing together thousands of Muslims during the holy month of Ramadan.

Speaking to participants, Dr Mwinyi said the event showcased unity, compassion, and solidarity, values that define the people of Zanzibar, particularly during Ramadan, when Muslims are encouraged to strengthen social bonds and support one another.

"This gathering is a good deed with great reward before Almighty God," he said. "It is also an important platform that unites Muslims and all citizens in strengthening solidarity, love, and national unity."

The president added that the National Iftar offered a rare opportunity for government leaders, religious figures, and ordinary citizens to come together, reinforcing the values of harmony, moral responsibility, and peaceful coexistence.

He urged Muslims to continue increasing their prayers, charitable acts, and good deeds throughout the holy month while praying for continued peace and stability in the country.

Dr Mwinyi also praised the institutions that organised the event, including the Office of the Mufti of Zanzibar, the Zanzibar Tourism Commission, and the Zanzibar Broadcasting Corporation (ZBC), saying the government would continue supporting social and religious initiatives that promote unity and strengthen community bonds.

Deputy Mufti of Zanzibar Sheikh Mahmoud Mussa Wadi described the National Iftar as an occasion that fosters love and harmony among Muslims while discouraging division and hostility.

"This event strengthens brotherhood among believers and helps build stronger relationships across different groups within the Muslim community," he said.

ZBC Director-General Ramadhan Bukini called the gathering historic, demonstrating the power of unity and collective spirit. He commended President Mwinyi for maintaining peace and stability in Zanzibar, saying such a massive gathering would not have been possible without harmony among citizens.

"This kind of event can only happen in a country where people live in peace and mutual respect," Bukini said.

Executive Secretary of the Zanzibar Tourism Commission Arif Abbas Manji said the event sent a strong message to the world that Zanzibar remains a peaceful destination capable of hosting large gatherings safely.

He explained that the tourism commission used the occasion to promote Zanzibar internationally as a unique destination capable of hosting major events combining faith, culture, and tourism.

"For more than 30 years, we have participated in global tourism events, but today we have demonstrated that Zanzibar itself can host large-scale, international-standard gatherings," he said.

Manji urged Zanzibaris to preserve the spirit of unity and cooperation, noting that peace and social harmony are essential for attracting more tourists and strengthening the economy through the tourism sector.