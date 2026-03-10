Zimbabweans Stranded in UAE Due to Airspace Closures Exempted From Overstay Fines

THE government has announced that Zimbabwean nationals stranded in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) due to recent airspace closures and suspended flights will not be required to pay overstay fines.

In an advisory issued by the Zimbabwean Embassy in Abu Dhabi, authorities said the exemption from penalties took effect on February 28 following confirmation from UAE authorities.

The development applies to Zimbabweans whose visas or departure timelines lapsed after flights were disrupted.

According to the embassy, the categories benefiting from the waiver include holders of departure permits, also known as out passes, who exceeded the prescribed period for leaving the country.

It also covers individuals whose residence permits were cancelled but failed to depart on time after flights were suspended.

"The Embassy of the Republic of Zimbabwe advises Zimbabwean nationals in the UAE that were affected by the closure of the airspace and suspension of flights that they will be exempted from paying overstay fines effective on 28 February 2026, as confirmed by UAE authorities," the advisory read.

Authorities urged Zimbabwean nationals in the Gulf state to continue following safety guidelines and official advisories issued by local authorities.

The embassy also confirmed that both the Embassy of the Republic of Zimbabwe in Abu Dhabi and the Consulate of Zimbabwe in Dubai remain fully operational and are continuing to provide consular services.

Thousands of Zimbabweans live and work in the UAE, particularly in cities such as Dubai and Abu Dhabi, making it one of the largest destinations for Zimbabwean migrants in the Middle East.