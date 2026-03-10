Ethiopia's Quest for Sea Access Rooted in Natural, Legal Rights - Belete Molla

Addis Ababa — Ethiopia's quest for sea access is grounded in natural, legal and geographical rights, Belete Molla, Chairperson of the National Movement of Amhara (NaMA), said.

He emphasized that the country's loss of direct access to the Red Sea continues to generate deep resentment among the current generation.

Belete made the remarks in an exclusive interview with ENA while addressing current national issues, including strategic interests and political developments.

Ethiopia is actively pursuing access to a Red Sea port based on historical, geopolitical, and economic necessities, aiming to move from being a landlocked nation to a maritime-connected state.

This strategic move has gained momentum internationally as a means to foster regional economic integration and security, supported by arguments of legal, moral, and historical rights.

Belete further stated that Ethiopia historically had access to the Red Sea and described the loss of that access as an injustice affecting the entire nation.

"The deprivation of Ethiopia from the Red Sea was illegal and it represents a grave injustice committed against all Ethiopians," he said.

According to the NaMA chairperson, both the Abay waters and access to the Red Sea are vital strategic interests for Ethiopia and require strong national consensus.

Belete said the government has taken an important step by elevating the seaport question to the level of a national agenda and pursuing diplomatic efforts aimed at safeguarding Ethiopia's long term strategic interests.

"The decision to have an access to the sea is a step we welcome and support," he said.

He also described past political decisions that led to Ethiopia losing sea access as a historical mistake that undermined the country's national interests.

"The bold political decision taken at the time was a historic error that betrayed the national interests of Ethiopia," he said.

Belete stressed the importance of creating favorable conditions that would enable Ethiopia to reclaim what he described as its historical right to sea access, pledging that his party would work with determination to achieve the goal.

He also warned against political actors who undermine Ethiopia's national interests.

"Political forces that attempt to surrender Ethiopia's national interests to historical enemies should not be stakeholders in the country's political process," he said.

The chairperson also referred to Ethiopia's approach to the Abay River, noting that the country has shown restraint by primarily utilizing the river for electricity generation despite its broader potential.

"Ethiopia has already shown responsibility by limiting the use of the Abay waters mainly for power generation," he said, adding that similar national unity is required on the question of sea access.

He further stated that forces opposed to Ethiopia's development are working to obstruct the country's progress but expressed confidence that Ethiopians will overcome such challenges through unity.

"Historical enemies are working day and night to hinder Ethiopia's development, but Ethiopians will stand firm and defeat those plots," Belete said.

He concluded by emphasizing that safeguarding Ethiopia's national interests, particularly regarding the Abay River and access to the sea, remains one of the most pressing national priorities.