Southern Africa: Finance Experts Meet to Review SADC's 2025/26 Budget, Propose the 2026/27 Budget

Pretoria — SENIOR finance officials from Southern Africa are meeting in Pretoria today, March 9, 2026, as the SADC Finance Committee convenes to assess the region's financial health and chart a course for stronger economic integration.

The Tanzania delegation is led by the Commissioner of External Finance in the Ministry of Finance, Rishade Bade.

A statement from the Ministry for Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation on Monday stated that experts from member states are going to examine critical issues, including member contributions, a review of SADC's 2025/26 budget covering April to December 2025, proposals for the 2026/27 budget, and medium-term revenue and expenditure forecasts for 2027/28-2030/31.

Additionally, the meeting will also focus on mobilizing resources to fund regional projects and implementing the Regional Development Fund (RDF).

So far, 11 of SADC's 16 member states, including Tanzania, have signed agreements establishing the fund to support development initiatives across the region.

This Finance Committee session is a precursor to the 47th SADC Council of Ministers meeting, scheduled for March 12-13, 2026, where final decisions on regional financial strategies will be made.