Ethiopia State Minister Receives Israeli Ambassador in Addis

9 March 2026
Horn Diplomat (Hargeisa)
By Kadir Moustapha

Addis Ababa — Ethiopia's State Minister of Foreign Affairs Hadera Abera received Avraham Neguise, Ambassador of Israel to Ethiopia, at his office on Monday, where the two officials discussed strengthening bilateral relations between Ethiopia and Israel.

According to Ethiopia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the meeting focused on ways to further deepen the longstanding partnership between the two countries and explore areas of expanded cooperation.

Both sides noted that recent high-level engagements have helped advance the relationship, including the visit of Isaac Herzog to Ethiopia, as well as exchanges of visits between the two countries' foreign ministers in 2025.

Officials also highlighted the importance of the fourth round of political consultations held in January 2026, which they said marked another step toward strengthening strategic cooperation.

The two sides further exchanged views on regional developments and issues of mutual interest, the ministry said.

(Reporting by HornDiplomat News Desk)

Read the original article on Horn Diplomat.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Horn Diplomat. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.