Ethiopia State Minister Receives Israeli Ambassador in Addis

Addis Ababa — Ethiopia's State Minister of Foreign Affairs Hadera Abera received Avraham Neguise, Ambassador of Israel to Ethiopia, at his office on Monday, where the two officials discussed strengthening bilateral relations between Ethiopia and Israel.

According to Ethiopia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the meeting focused on ways to further deepen the longstanding partnership between the two countries and explore areas of expanded cooperation.

Both sides noted that recent high-level engagements have helped advance the relationship, including the visit of Isaac Herzog to Ethiopia, as well as exchanges of visits between the two countries' foreign ministers in 2025.

Officials also highlighted the importance of the fourth round of political consultations held in January 2026, which they said marked another step toward strengthening strategic cooperation.

The two sides further exchanged views on regional developments and issues of mutual interest, the ministry said.

(Reporting by HornDiplomat News Desk)