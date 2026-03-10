Angola: Luanda to Have 80 New Schools By 2027

Luanda — More than 80 schools will be built in Luanda by 2027 as part of the social responsibility of companies in the oil sector in Angola.

According to a note from the Institutional Information and Communication Technologies Office of the Ministry of Education sent to ANGOP Sunday, the launch of the construction project will take place on Monday, as part of the strengthening of the school infrastructure network in the Angolan capital.

The event will culminate with the handover of a school unit in the municipality of Mulenvos by the Ministry of Mineral Resources, Petroleum and Gas to the Ministry of Education.

The teaching unit, with 20 classrooms, will initially accommodate 1,800 students, in a two-shift system.

The event will include speeches by the Minister of Education, Erika Linete Batalha de Carvalho Aires, the Minister of Mineral Resources, Petroleum and Gas, Diamantino de Azevedo, and the Provincial Governor of Luanda, Luís Nunes, among other entities.

According to the final results of the 2024 Census, as of September 19, the province of Luanda had eight million six hundred and sixty-five thousand five hundred and ten (8,665,510) inhabitants, of which four million two hundred and sixty-three thousand nine hundred and two (4,263,902) were men, representing 49.2% of the population, and four million four hundred and one thousand six hundred and seven (4,401,607) were women, representing 50.8%. AB/OHA/DOJ