Kenya: Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro Urges EPRA to Hold Fuel Prices Amid Middle East Crisis

9 March 2026
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — Kiharu Member of Parliament Ndindi Nyoro has urged the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) to refrain from raising fuel prices despite the ongoing Middle East crisis, which has driven global oil prices past $100 a barrel.

Nyoro instead called for the reversal of the Sh7 per litre fuel levy and the additional 8 percent Value Added Tax (VAT) on petroleum products, arguing that further increases would worsen the cost of living for ordinary Kenyans.

"Kenyans are already grappling with high living costs. Raising fuel prices now, through extra levies and VAT, would place an even heavier burden on households and businesses," Nyoro said.

The MP's statement comes as tensions in the region escalate, with Iranian missiles reportedly intercepted over Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, and Qatar, contributing to volatility in global oil markets.

Nyoro urged policymakers to explore alternative measures to cushion vulnerable sectors, including reviewing taxation policies and considering targeted subsidies, instead of passing the entire burden to consumers.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.