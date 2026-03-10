Zimbabwe: Court Orders Seizure of Fadzayi Mahere's Assets

The High Court has issued a writ of execution against opposition politician and lawyer Fadzayi Mahere authorising the seizure of her movable and immovable property to recover more than US$33 000 owed following a court judgment.

According to court documents from the High Court of Zimbabwe in Harare, the writ was issued in a case involving businessman and politician Tinoda Machakaire as the plaintiff.

The order directs the Sheriff of Zimbabwe to attach and sell Mahere's property to recover US$33 395 or the equivalent amount in local currency calculated using the prevailing interbank exchange rate on the day of payment. The amount includes taxed legal costs and related charges.

The writ follows a judgment handed down on 3 March 2026 in favour of Machakaire.

Under the order, the sheriff is first required to seize movable property belonging to Mahere. If no sufficient movable assets are found, the sheriff may then proceed to attach immovable property registered in her name.

The court document also instructs the sheriff to return the writ detailing the actions taken in executing the order.

The writ was issued under the authority of Zimbabwe's Chief Justice, Luke Malaba and processed through the civil division of the High Court in Harare.

Machakaire was represented in the matter by Prichard Attorneys, a Harare-based law firm.

The development marks the latest legal step in the dispute between the two parties with the court now empowering authorities to recover the debt through the sale of assets if necessary.

Mahere has not yet publicly commented on the writ of execution.