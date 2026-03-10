Kenya: Supporters of Presidential Aspirant Isaac Kiniti Launch Youth and Women's Caucus Ahead of 2027 Polls

Nakuru — Supporters of presidential aspirant Isaac Kiniti have launched a youth and women's caucus aimed at mobilising grassroots support for his anticipated bid in the 2027 Kenyan General Election.

The caucus was unveiled during a meeting at Nyayo Gardens, where supporters said the initiative will help popularise Kiniti's presidential ambitions across the country.

Kiniti, a former Secretary General of the Kenya Civil Servants Union who is currently based in the United States, has announced plans to contest for the presidency in the 2027 elections. Despite living abroad, he has continued to follow political developments in Kenya closely while advocating for good governance and human rights protection.

Speaking during the launch, the Dr. Kiniti for President conclave spokesperson Peter Ene described Kiniti as a seasoned human rights defender and trade unionist with a strong reform agenda.

"During Kiniti's tenure, his leadership demonstrated that reforms were possible when leaders committed to genuine transformation," Ene said.

Ene also expressed confidence that Kiniti would be a hands-on leader who engages directly with citizens and institutions if elected.

The spokesperson noted that Kiniti will reveal the political party or coalition he intends to use for his presidential bid at a later date.

According to the caucus leadership, a Kiniti administration would prioritise fighting corruption, addressing hunger, supporting widows and orphans, caring for the elderly, and creating opportunities for youth and farmers.

Speaking on behalf of the women in the caucus, Susan Mwangi said Kenya's future depends on dismantling the culture of impunity that allows corrupt leaders to remain in power.

"Most of Kenya's problems stem from citizens failing to hold political leaders accountable for past and present crimes," Mwangi said.

Meanwhile, Emma Kiniti, who is coordinating the initiative, urged Kenyans to reject the belief that only current political leaders are capable of governing the country.

The launch marks an early mobilisation effort by Kiniti's supporters as political alignments begin to take shape ahead of the 2027 elections.