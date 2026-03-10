Kenya: CS Kabogo Pushes for Stronger TikTok Regulation Ahead of Next Elections

Nairobi — The Country is pushing for stronger regulation and oversight of TikTok as the government moves to safeguard the digital space ahead of the next electoral cycle, Information, Communications and the Digital Economy Cabinet Secretary William Kabogo has said.

Kabogo said the government is engaging the global social media platform to strengthen content moderation, improve age-verification mechanisms and enhance tools to detect misinformation that could undermine election integrity.

The Cabinet Secretary spoke after holding talks with TikTok executives ahead of the TikTok Safer Internet Summit 2026 scheduled to take place in Nairobi.

During the meeting, Kabogo emphasised that while Kenya welcomes innovation and the growth of digital platforms, technology companies must take greater responsibility for the safety of their users.

"With over 17M users in Kenya, TikTok is a key pillar of our Creative Economy. I emphasized that while we welcome innovation, digital safety is a shared responsibility. We are strengthening content moderation and age-verification to protect our children and vulnerable groups,"he said.

However, the CS warned that the rapid growth of social media also presents risks, particularly during politically sensitive periods such as elections.

Kabogo said the government had sought assurances from TikTok on the effectiveness of its systems to detect and curb coordinated disinformation campaigns, warning that unchecked misinformation could threaten democratic processes.

"I sought clear assurances on TikTok's tools to detect misinformation and prevent coordinated disinformation campaigns. It is vital that global platforms align with Kenya's Data Protection Act and our evolving regulatory frameworks,"CS Kabogo noted.

He stressed that global platforms operating in Kenya must comply with the country's legal and regulatory framework, including the Data Protection Act, as authorities continue to refine digital governance policies.

The government is also pushing the company to expand its operational footprint in the country to better support its activities across Africa.

Kabogo challenged the platform to invest more resources in moderating content in local languages, noting that many harmful or misleading posts often evade detection because automated systems are primarily designed for major international languages.

The CS said deeper collaboration between the government and technology companies will be key to building a digital ecosystem that balances innovation, economic opportunity and public safety.

The ICT Cabinet Secretary emphasized that the country is positioning itself as a regional leader in digital transformation and is keen to ensure that the growth of its online platforms is anchored in trust, accountability and responsible use of technology.

" I've challenged TikTok to establish a stronger operational presence in Kenya to support African operations and invest in moderation for local languages. Together, we are building a digital future anchored in innovation, trust, and safety,"CS Kabogo expressed.