Botswana On Alert As Neighbouring Countries Confirm Polio Cases

Gaborone — The Ministry of Health has issued a statement reassuring the public that Botswana remains polio-free, with no confirmed cases of poliovirus reported to date.

However, the detection of circulating vaccine-derived poliovirus type 2 (cVDPV2) in neighbouring countries, particularly in districts sharing borders with Botswana, has prompted the ministry to heighten surveillance and take precautionary measures.

According to a press release, the virus is identified through environmental surveillance systems that monitor wastewater for signs of infectious diseases, highlighting the effectiveness of the country's monitoring systems.

The ministry emphasises that polio is a highly infectious viral disease that primarily affects children under the age of five, making vigilance crucial.

"Caused by the poliovirus, the disease spreads mainly through the faecal-oral route and less commonly, through contaminated food or water. Early symptoms may include fever, fatigue, headache, vomiting, neck stiffness and pain in the limbs," the release notes.

The release further states that while most infected individuals recover, a small proportion of cases can lead to permanent paralysis, and that there is currently no cure for polio, but the disease can be effectively prevented through vaccination.

It adds that global health authorities, including the World Health Organisation, continue to target polio for worldwide eradication through immunisation and surveillance programmes.

However, health officials say the recent circulation of the virus in neighbouring countries raises the risk of cross-border transmission hence the Ministry of Health is closely monitoring the situation and will provide further guidance if additional public health interventions become necessary.

"Authorities are also strengthening disease surveillance and preparedness measures while working with international and regional partners to reduce the risk of the virus entering the country," says the release.

Health officials are urging the public to remain vigilant and follow preventive measures to protect children and communities. The public is also advised to ensure that all children receive their routine vaccinations, including the polio vaccine, according to the national immunisation schedule, maintain good hygiene and sanitation practices and seek immediate medical attention if a child develops sudden weakness or paralysis of the limbs.

The ministry emphasised that vaccination remains the most effective protection against polio and urged parents and caregivers to ensure children are fully immunised.

BOPA