Uganda: Police, Army Launch Operation Against Numberless Vehicles On Ugandan Roads

Security agencies have launched a joint operation targeting vehicles without number plates in a move authorities say is aimed at restoring discipline on Uganda's roads.

According to the Uganda Police Force, the operation--conducted jointly with the Uganda People's Defence Forces--began on Monday morning with snap checkpoints mounted on several major roads within the Kampala metropolitan area.

Racheal Kawala, spokesperson for Kampala Metropolitan Police, said the exercise is intended to address increasing indiscipline among motorists, particularly drivers operating vehicles without registration plates.

"These checkpoints are aimed at checking indiscipline by drivers on our roads," Kawala said.

During the operation, security personnel reportedly stopped multiple vehicles to conduct thorough inspections, including checks inside the vehicles.

Some motorists who encountered the checkpoints on Monday morning claimed the exercise was linked to efforts to track Robert Kyagulanyi, the president of the National Unity Platform. However, police dismissed the claims, insisting the operation is strictly a traffic enforcement measure.

Police say the operation will specifically target the growing number of vehicles operating without number plates, many of which have recently been reported on Ugandan roads. Authorities say such vehicles are often driven recklessly and frequently disregard traffic regulations, including driving against traffic and ignoring the right of way.

Security teams will also check for military and police drivers operating vehicles without valid permits, vehicles fitted with unauthorized sirens, and cars displaying military or police jackets on seats to imply official status.

Kawala emphasized that even security personnel will not be exempt from scrutiny, noting that police and military drivers who are not in uniform will also be checked during the operation.

The crackdown comes amid growing public concern over the rise of numberless vehicles on Ugandan roads, some of which have been linked to security agencies. Many Ugandans have taken to social media in recent months to complain about these vehicles, accusing their drivers of flouting traffic rules and endangering other road users.

"There should be no cause for alarm. This operation is only meant to deal with indiscipline on the road," Kawala said.