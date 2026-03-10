Uganda: MP Fungaroo Raises Alarm Over Suspected 120,000-Acre Customary Land Grab in Obongi-Yumbe

Obongi Constituency Member of Parliament-elect, Kaps Hassan Fungaroo, has raised alarm over a suspected scheme to sell large portions of communal and customary land in the Ma'di sub-region.

Fungaroo convened a consultative meeting on March 8, 2026, at his residence in Obongi Town Council to discuss reports of alleged illegal land transactions affecting communities in Obongi and neighboring districts.

The meeting brought together clan leaders from the Aliba, Gimara, Reli and Ma'di tribes, Local Council I, II and III chairpersons and their councilors, members of Area Land Committees, District Land Committee officials, and community members.

Participants examined reports alleging that about 120,000 acres of customary land--including 40,000 acres and 80,000 acres in Yumbe District--had been earmarked for sale by suspected land brokers.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Addressing the meeting, Fungaroo warned that customary land in the region faces increasing threats from land grabbers and called for unity among stakeholders to safeguard community land.

"Customary land is in danger of being grabbed away from the rightful owners, and it must be protected by all stakeholders through unity and concerted efforts," Fungaroo said.

He further alleged that some individuals involved in the suspected land deals could have used fraudulent means to process land ownership documents.

"We have received reports that signatures of legitimate landowners were forged and their National Identification Numbers used to process freehold titles and powers of attorney without their consent," he said.

Fungaroo also claimed that some brokers allegedly collected aerial photographs and videos of the land to market it to potential investors.

"The information we are receiving suggests that some brokers have even captured aerial footage of the land and are using it to advertise the land to investors," he added.

Meanwhile, one of the landlords in Obongi District, Twalib Swaliman Lori, confirmed that land brokers had previously visited villages in the area seeking land.

"These brokers came to our villages several times asking about land," Lori said. "As clan members, we only offered our land for hire or use, but not for sale."

He added that there is growing suspicion among community members that some documents used in the alleged transactions may have been forged.

"Chances are high that some of the documents being presented were forged because we did not give consent to sell our customary land," Lori said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Also present at the meeting was Obongi District Woman Member of Parliament-elect, Harriet Joyo.

Stakeholders resolved that customary land should not be sold in large portions and called for investigations into any land suspected to have been irregularly acquired.

They also proposed the establishment of a Ma'di Sub-region Customary Land Fund to support communities in managing land disputes, strengthening awareness about land rights, and protecting communal land across the region.