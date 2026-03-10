South Africa: Zuma Says Ramaphosa 'Knows Nothing' and Should Listen to Traditional Leaders

Jacob Zuma told guests at the Willies Mchunu Foundation in Durban that Ramaphosa has no clue how to run South Africa.

Last month in Nongoma, Zuma called Ramaphosa a white boy with black skin who was groomed by white people.

Former President Jacob Zuma attacked President Cyril Ramaphosa at the launch of the Willies Mchunu Foundation in Durban, saying traditional leaders should give the President instructions on how to run the country.

Zuma said it was time for traditional leaders to have more power than the President.

"The President is the one who should listen to traditional leaders. They are the ones who should instruct him, not the other way around," said Zuma.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Guests at the event called out Ramaphosa's name when Zuma asked who the president was.

"But now we found ourselves being ruled by this guy. Who is his name? I mean the name of this guy that you call a President? Yes, that one who knows nothing and has no clue of running this country," said Zuma.

Zuma said the time had come to take back the country. He said if they failed, it would mean a curse that began when Jesus Christ came back to tell people to forgive each other instead of chasing away those who stole the land.

This is the second time Zuma has publicly attacked Ramaphosa.

Last month, Zuma told people in Ward 17 in Nongoma that Ramaphosa could not be trusted.

"As we speak, there's this guy called Cyril Ramaphosa. He is a white boy who is stuck in a black skin. You can hear even when he speaks that he was groomed by white people," said Zuma.

Ramaphosa has not responded to Zuma's attacks.