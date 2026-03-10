South Africa: MK Traditional Leaders Clash Over ANC Newcomers Taking Top Jobs

9 March 2026
Scrolla (Johannesburg)
By Celani Sikhakhane
  • Mzimbokhalimali Dlamini says he spent R2-million building the MKP and cannot be accused of causing divisions by Dr Khehlelezi Mzozo.
  • MKP members say Tony Yengeni and Duduzane Zuma came from the ANC and were given top positions in the party.

Prominent traditional leaders inside the uMkhonto Wesizwe Party (MKP) are in a fight over former ANC members joining the party and being given top positions.

Mzimbokhalimali Dlamini and Dr Khehlelezi Mzozo are at the centre of the dispute. Dlamini says he spent about R2-million of his own money to help build the MKP.

"I am the one who spent a lot of money to help build the MKP. They would request sound, marquee, transport and I would assist without fail from my pocket and today we are told that we are causing divisions in the party," Dlamini said.

Dlamini says people from the ANC are being given top positions even though they were never there when the party was being built.

Mzozo said Dlamini is power hungry and that it is now clear he came to the MKP only for positions.

Dlamini attended a meeting he was warned not to attend and had been threatened with suspension from the MKP if he did.

"I came here to see that person who threatened to suspend me. I am here to voice my anger over these divisions that are taking place in our party," Dlamini said.

The tension grew after Tony Yengeni and Duduzane Zuma came from the ANC and were given top positions in the MKP.

Some members say the party is betraying those who lost everything to build it. They say many people who have just joined the ANC are being handed top positions.

