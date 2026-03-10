Somalia: Puntland Rights Body Calls for Justice Over Civilian Killed in U.S. Airstrike

Garowe, Somalia — The Puntland Human Rights Defender Office has called on Puntland's attorney general to pursue legal action and compensation following the death of a civilian killed in a U.S. airstrike in northern Somalia last year.

In a letter dated Jan. 17, the office said it had received a complaint from the family of Omar Abdullahi Abdi, who was killed Sept. 13, 2025, in an airstrike carried out by the United States Africa Command (AFRICOM).

According to the human rights office, the strike occurred in Jiicanyo village in the Elbuh district of Somalia's Sanaag region. Abdi, described as a traditional elder and civilian, was traveling alone by vehicle from Elbuh town to Badhan district when the airstrike hit his vehicle.

An investigation conducted by a committee appointed by Puntland police concluded that Abdi was not involved in any armed conflict and had no criminal or security record with Puntland authorities.

Officials said Abdi had been traveling to attend a mediation meeting between two local clans. The committee facilitating the talks had been appointed by Sultan Said Sultan Abdisalaan, according to the report.

Forensic DNA analysis confirmed that only one person -- a male -- died in the strike, the office said. Investigators also collected witness statements, photographs from the scene and remnants of a missile, which the report says indicate the attack was carried out by AFRICOM.

The human rights office said the killing violated provisions of the Puntland constitution guaranteeing the right to life and personal security, as well as Article 3 of the **United Nations' Universal Declaration of Human Rights, which protects the right to life, liberty and security.

In its letter, the office urged the attorney general to initiate legal proceedings related to the killing and to provide updates to the victim's family regarding the progress of the case. It also called for legal compensation for the family.

The office further urged the Puntland and Somali federal governments to engage with the United States government regarding compensation for the civilian death, citing recent U.S. policies on civilian harm mitigation.

"The government has a constitutional duty to defend its citizens and pursue justice and compensation when their rights are violated," the letter said.

The office attached investigation documents, including the committee's report, a death certificate, forensic results, photographs from the strike site and witness statements.

Reported by Abdirisak Mohamud Turyare