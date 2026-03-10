Africa: From Enterprise to Impact - Supporting Women-Led Businesses Across South Sudan

press release

Launched in 2023, the South Sudan Women Social and Economic Empowerment Project (SSWSEEP) is a four-year project funded by the World Bank and implemented by the Government through the Ministry of Gender, Child, and Social Welfare (MGCSW).

SSWSEEP delivers business skills training, leadership coaching, and market linkage opportunities, along with financial support to women entrepreneurs.

Over 400 women-owned businesses have received grants through the SSWSEEP Seed Lab and Growth Facility, with a target of reaching 1,026 women entrepreneurs within the coming months.

Across South Sudan, women have always been the backbone of households and communities by engaging in subsistence farming and doing small scale entrepreneurial activities, but their progress has often been constrained by hardships including conflict, restrictive norms, lack of access to trainings and financing. In addition, gender-based violence (GBV) has compounded these challenges, leaving women with few resources and constant risks to their safety and well-being. For years, their ambitions have been far greater than the opportunities available to them. Today, that story is beginning to change.

Launched in 2023, the South Sudan Women Social and Economic Empowerment Project (SSWSEEP) is a four-year $52 million government-led initiative funded by the World Bank and implemented through the Ministry of Gender, Child, and Social Welfare (MGCSW). With technical support from UN Women, the project is reshaping the economic landscape for women across the country. SSWSEEP delivers business skills training, leadership coaching, and market linkage opportunities, along with financial support at critical moments--key to equipping women to operate businesses, thrive, and lead.

The project's Seed and Growth Lab model offers tailored support for businesswomen at every stage, targeting 1,200 women entrepreneurs (1,182 emerging micro and small enterprises through the Seed Lab and 18 medium and large businesses through the Growth Lab). Through the Seed Lab, early-stage entrepreneurs strengthen their financial literacy, refine their business models, and pitch their businesses and growth plans, often for the first time in a formal setting. Selected participants receive business grants of between $2,000-$4,000 to invest in key areas of their business, such as equipment, inventory, packaging, distribution, or digital tools to strengthen and expand their operations. For more mature enterprises, the Growth Lab provides tailored technical assistance, one-on-one coaching and catalytic grants of $15,000-$50,000 to help scale operations and strengthen systems.

To date, over 400 women-owned businesses have received grants, with a target of reaching 1,026 women entrepreneurs with grant support within the next 1-2 months (1008 through the Seed Lab and 18 through the Growth Lab).

In Juba, the story of Annette Bongarette reflects both the struggle and resilience of many South Sudanese women. Born in Uganda to a South Sudanese refugee father who farmed coffee, Annette grew up in a family that faced financial hardship. After her family returned to South Sudan, Annette chose work, over university, so she could support her family.

In 2012, Annette joined Muthaiga Travel Agency as a Trainee Travel Consultant where she received on-the-job training in flight bookings, including managing connecting flights, departure schedules, and airline requirements. Her competence and dedication led to her promotion to a full-fledged Travel Consultant. She built strong client relationships and honed her expertise in travel management. But in 2016, amid a national crisis, Annette lost her job, which could have ended her dream. Instead, it ignited it.

Determined and resourceful, Annette founded the Juba Royal Travel Agency (JRTA). In the beginning, she faced significant challenges raising funds, forcing her to operate on commission basis. She worked steadily building her client base. Her integrity and consistency became JRTA's calling card. Within a year, the agency was officially registered, and Annette is now actively working toward securing International Air Transport Association (IATA) accreditation which will further solidify the agency's standing in the international travel industry. The launch of SSWSEEP came at a critical moment for Annette's business. A grant from the project is covering the costs of accreditation, providing the key piece for her agency to succeed and take off.

We signed a grant totaling $35,200 and so far, we have received $24,800 which is helping us to purchase tickets upfront, so that we give our clients better deals. This grant is also a chance for us to expand and get more business so we can hire more people. I thank the Ministry of Gender, Child and Social Welfare and the World Bank Group for this opportunity. Annette Bongarette CEO of Juba Royal Travel Agency

In Munuki Market, Rose Juru Chaplain, a 53-year-old single mother of three, runs a vibrant boutique filled with women's clothing. Before SSWSEEP, every day was a struggle balancing the uncertainty of running a small business with no cushion, with motherhood, and general survival. Through the Seed Lab, Rose received essential training in financial literacy and business management. She later secured a $3,000 grant, which helped her expand her inventory and hire an assistant, a turning point for her family.

"Before SSWSEEP, I struggled to provide for my children alone. The grant gave me the chance to grow my business, earn a steady income, and give my family hope for a better future. The grant I received changed everything for my family. I can now face each day with confidence and dignity, thanks to the Government and the World Bank Group," Rose said.

Rose's boutique is now more than a source of income; it is a symbol of stability, dignity, and newfound confidence. Her success story is one among hundreds of women who, for the first time, are stepping into opportunity rather than adversity.

SSWSEEP is strengthening businesses and cultivating a new generation of women leaders who are redefining what is possible in South Sudan. When women have access to resources, training, and financing, they lift not only themselves, but families, markets, and entire communities.

"This is not just an investment in enterprises, it is an investment in South Sudan's economic transformation, led by its women," said Charles Undeland, World Bank Group Country Manager for South Sudan.

The program is already transforming lives. Women are formalizing businesses for the first time, expanding production capacity, hiring other women, and accessing markets. Some are breaking into new sectors such as climate smart agriculture, clean energy, and digital services, supported by the facility's focus on climate adaptation and innovation.

Women like Annette and Rose represent more than personal success stories. They are the heartbeat of a broader movement toward economic resilience, dignity, and independence for women across South Sudan.