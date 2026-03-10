South Africa: Action Demanded Over Nyanga Taxi Attacks - South African News Briefs - March 10, 2026

Taxi Association Demands Action After Rank Violence

The Cape Amalgamated Taxi Association (CATA) has called for surveillance cameras to be installed at the Nyanga taxi rank following a series of violent incidents, reports EWN. The demand comes after nine minibuses were torched at the rank. This is the second such incident in just over a year. Several deadly shootings have also been reported there in recent months. Taxi operations were halted as operators marched to Nyanga Police Station, accusing police of delaying investigations. CATA secretary Nkululeko Sityebi said that authorities should prioritise the cases and provide regular updates. Western Cape Mobility MEC Isaac Sileku said installing cameras at taxi ranks is essential. He added that discussions with the City of Cape Town could also include using drones to improve safety.

Memorial Services Set for Mosiuoa Lekota

The Congress of the People (COPE) has announced that the first memorial service for its late leader, Mosiuoa Lekota, will be held on March 11th at the Regina Mundi Catholic Church in Soweto, Johannesburg, reports SABC News. The church played an important role during the struggle against apartheid. A second memorial service is scheduled for Bloemfontein on March 12th. Lekota's special official funeral category two will be held in Bloemfontein on Saturday, March 14th.

Ramaphosa Deploys 550 Soldiers to Tackle Gauteng Crime

President Cyril Ramaphosa has confirmed that 550 soldiers have been deployed to Gauteng to aid police in the fight against crime, reports EWN. The operation has been dubbed "Prosper" with the aim of tackling rampant illegal mining in the province. The intervention, first mentioned during the president's State of the Nation Address, also includes troop deployments to the Western Cape, Eastern Cape, and Free State. In a letter to National Assembly Speaker Thoko Didiza, Ramaphosa said the Gauteng deployment will cost more than R80 million and will run from 30 January 2026 until 30 April 2026.

More South African news