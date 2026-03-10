Kenya: 14 Dead, 16 Injured As Truck Rams Crowd At Motorcycle Crash Scene in Webuye

10 March 2026
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Bruhan Makong

Nairobi — Fourteen people have been confirmed dead and 16 others seriously injured after a vehicle rammed into residents who had gathered at the scene of a fatal motorcycle crash in Webuye, Bungoma County.

A police report indicated that the tragic incident occurred on Monday night at about 9.45 pm in the Malaha area along the Webuye-Kitale road.

Police said the initial accident involved two motorcycles -- one travelling from Webuye towards Kitale and another heading in the opposite direction.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The riders, who were both not wearing helmets, collided head-on.

"The riders died on the spot due to the impact," the police report stated.

Moments later, members of the public rushed to the scene in an attempt to rescue the victims.

However, tragedy struck again when a trailer truck travelling from Kitale towards Webuye reportedly lost control and ploughed into the crowd.

Police said the trailer struck several pedestrians at the scene, killing 10 people instantly and leaving 11 others seriously injured.

The injured victims were rushed to Webuye Sub-County Hospital for treatment, where four more succumbed to their injuries, bringing the total death toll to 14.

Authorities confirmed that 16 survivors remain admitted at the same facility with severe injuries.

Police officers visited and documented the scene before moving the bodies to the Webuye Sub-County Hospital mortuary, where they are awaiting identification and postmortem examinations.

Investigations into the circumstances surrounding the crash are ongoing.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.