Kenya: Petrol Station Near Nairobi's JKIA Passed Aviation Safety Review - KCAA

Nairobi — The Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA) has clarified that a petrol station currently under construction on the flight path of Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) along Mombasa Road was fully reviewed and approved in line with aviation safety regulations.

The aviation regulator said the development underwent the required technical and safety assessments before being granted approval, following concerns raised on social media about the project's proximity to the airport's flight path.

KCAA said the project was subjected to established regulatory procedures designed to ensure that any development near an aerodrome does not pose risks to aircraft operations.

"Attention has been drawn through social media to the ongoing construction of a petrol station along JKIA's flight path. The development referenced near JKIA along Mombasa Road has undergone the required review and analysis and has been granted approval as required by the regulations," the authority said late Monday.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The regulator emphasized that all proposed developments within or around airport zones must undergo a detailed evaluation process to ensure compliance with aviation safety standards.

"It should be noted that all project or development proposals at or in the vicinity of an aerodrome are subjected to due process and established aviation safety protocols by KCAA," the statement added.

The clarification followed growing public debate online regarding the potential impact of structures built close to airport flight paths, particularly along the busy Mombasa Road corridor bordering JKIA.

KCAA maintained that its regulatory framework requires strict technical scrutiny of such developments to safeguard air navigation and airport operations.

The authority was established on October 24, 2002, through the Civil Aviation (Amendment) Act, with the mandate to regulate and oversee aviation safety and security, provide air navigation services, regulate air services economically, and oversee training and development within the civil aviation sector.