Zimbabwe: Harare Woman Pleads Guilty to Cyber-Bullying Businesswoman Zodwa Mkandla in TikTok Video

A 25-year-old woman has appeared before a Harare magistrate facing charges of cyber-bullying and harassment after allegedly posting a TikTok video insulting businesswoman Zodwa Mkandla.

The accused, Princess Phiri, popularly known as Kissmore Soko, appeared before Harare magistrate Fadzayi Mthombeni, where she pleaded guilty to the allegations.

She was remanded to Wednesday for plea recording.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

According to court papers, Phiri is facing a charge of cyber-bullying and harassment as defined under Section 164B of the Cyber and Data Protection Act.

Prosecutors allege that on March 4, 2026, Phiri posted a video on TikTok insulting Mkandla.

Court documents state that Phiri called the complainant "a prostitute and human filth."

The charge sheet alleges that the video was posted "intending to coerce, intimidate, threaten, bully, cause substantial emotional distress, degrade, humiliate, demean or encourage self-harm upon Zodwa Mkandla."

The State alleges that Mkandla came across the video on the same day it was posted.

"On the 4th day of March 2026 the complainant saw a video on TikTok which was posted by the accused person insulting her, saying she was a prostitute," the court papers read.

Prosecutors further allege that Phiri used additional vulgar language and made threats directed at the complainant's child.

"The accused person also threatened to beat the complainant's child whenever she comes across her."

The State maintains that "the accused persons acted unlawfully."