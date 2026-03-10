Tanzania: New Programme Tackles Menstrual Barriers to Girls' Education

Dar es Salaam — THE East African Crude Oil Pipeline (EACOP) project has launched the first phase of a school-based menstrual hygiene programme dubbed "Keep a Girl in School" under its Social Economic Investment and Corporate Social Responsibility (SEI/CSR) initiative.

The programme aims to empower primary and secondary school girls, especially those living in rural areas to attend school consistently and improve their academic performance by providing support, including sanitary pads, along the EACOP corridor.

Speaking during the launch, EACOP's Manager for Community Empowerment and Accountability, Ms Clare Haule, said the programme will initially be implemented in three regions including Singida, Shinyanga and Dodoma.

She said the initiative will cover 19 schools and benefit more than 4,596 students.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

"In this first phase, the programme will be implemented in six schools in Singida, seven in Shinyanga and six in Dodoma," she said.

She added: "This programme will be implemented in phases. We have started with these three regions and will later expand to other regions in the country."

ALSO READ: Arusha envisions the benefits of the IPU meeting, AFCON finals

Ms Haule noted that several studies indicate that 15 to 20 per cent of girls miss school for one to two days each month due to menstruation-related challenges.

She explained that the problem is largely caused by a lack of proper sanitation facilities at schools and limited access to sanitary pads.

Through the initiative, EACOP aims to provide reproductive health awareness programmes and create a supportive environment for menstrual hygiene management in schools in order to reduce absenteeism and improve academic performance among female students.

She added that the project also continues to implement various community development programmes aimed at improving the well-being of communities along the pipeline corridor.

These initiatives include projects in agriculture, beekeeping, entrepreneurship and business training.

Speaking at the event, Singida Regional Medical Officer Ms Victorina Ludovick, who represented the Regional Commissioner, said the programme aligns with the objectives of the Tanzania National Development Vision 2050, which emphasises gender equality and access to essential services for children, including girls.

"By supporting proper menstrual hygiene management in schools, we are laying the foundation for responsible and empowered women who will contribute to our nation's development," she said.

She stressed the importance of protecting and empowering girls, who are among key contributors to national development by ensuring they learn in safe and supportive environments.

The Acting Regional Education Officer for Singida, Ms Regina Yaghambe said the programme has come at the right time as it will help reduce absenteeism among girls caused by inadequate menstrual hygiene facilities in schools.

Parents who attended the launch also welcomed the initiative, noting that many girls previously missed classes during menstruation due to a lack of essential supplies such as sanitary pads and private sanitation facilities.

Some said families often resorted to improvised materials such as pieces of cloth when sanitary pads were not available or affordable, particularly among low-income households in rural areas.

"We thank EACOP for starting this programme for our daughters who used to miss school and feel excluded from their peers. This support will motivate girls to perform better and build confidence in school," said Faulina Sinde, a resident of Igauli.

Students who received sanitary pads said the support would help them feel more confident and attend classes regularly.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Education Tanzania By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

One of the beneficiaries, Edina Metusaeli, a Form Four student at Ntonge Secondary School, said the assistance would help them focus on their studies.

"These sanitary pads will help us attend all our classes without missing them and allow us to study hard so that we can achieve our dreams," she said.

The programme was officially launched at Igauli Secondary School in Igauli Village, Ntonge Ward, in Singida District.

The East African Crude Oil Pipeline project stretches 1,443 kilometres, running from Hoima in Uganda to Chongoleani in Tanga Region, Tanzania.

Its shareholders include TotalEnergies (62 per cent), Tanzania Petroleum Development Corporation (TPDC) (15 per cent), Uganda National Oil Company (UNOC) (15 per cent) and China National Offshore Oil Corporation (CNOOC) (8 per cent).