Tanzania: RC Calls On Dodoma Residents to Embrace Fruit Farming

Dodoma — DODOMA Regional Commissioner Ms Rosemary Senyamule has urged residents to embrace apple farming as part of efforts to strengthen the region's economy through horticulture.

She made the remarks during a recent visit to Chamwino District, where she toured an apple farm managed by youth under the Building a Better Tomorrow (BBT) project at Manchali.

Ms Senyamule said the regional government is committed to promoting fruit farming, particularly apple production, as a new economic opportunity for farmers in Dodoma.

She urged residents to take good care of the apple seedlings that have been distributed to farmers to ensure they grow well and contribute to increased production.

"We want Dodoma residents to fully utilise this opportunity by engaging in apple farming and ensuring that the seedlings are well maintained," she said.

Acting Chamwino District Agriculture Officer Mr Bosco Shio said the one-acre demonstration farm visited by the regional commissioner has 420 apple seedlings.

He explained that the seedlings are part of a total of 670 seedlings allocated for the area, with the remaining plants distributed to a model farmer.

Mr Shio said termites remain the main challenge, having destroyed about 10 seedlings, but measures have been taken to control the pests through the use of pesticides.

"We have intensified pesticide application to protect the seedlings from termite attacks and ensure the farm remains productive," he said.

Meanwhile, the regional commissioner also visited the newly completed Mpera Stone Bridge project in Buigiri Ward. She said the government's goal is to improve infrastructure to ensure citizens can easily access services and markets.

Earlier, Manager for Tanzania Rural and Urban Roads Agency (TARURA) in Chamwino District Richard Sanga, said that the five-kilometre Mpera-Jeshini road was previously a dirt road that became impassable during the rainy season due to flooding.

He said the government allocated 262m/- in the 2024/25 financial year to upgrade the road and construct the stone bridge. The project involved construction of a four-culvert stone bridge, grading of the five-kilometre road, and spreading gravel along the route.

The project has now been completed 100 per cent, improving transport and reducing travel time and costs for residents of Chinangali and nearby areas travelling to Chamwino town.

Buigiri Ward Councillor Kenneth Yindi welcomed the project but appealed to authorities to facilitate improved transport services in the area.

"The bridge has greatly improved accessibility, but we also need more vehicles operating in the villages to reduce transport costs. Currently, many residents rely on motorcycles, which charge up to 4,000/- per trip," he said.