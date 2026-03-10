Tanzania: Strictly Hire Trained Guards, Security Firms Told

Dodoma — SECURITY companies in Dodoma Region have been advised to avoid employing untrained guards as a way to evade paying salaries in line with government regulations.

The directive was given by newly elected chairperson of the Tanzania Security Industry Association (TSIA) Dodoma Region, Wallace Lussingu, while speaking to journalists after an election meeting in which he was chosen to lead the association.

Mr Lussingu said some security firms continue to hire guards without the required professional training to avoid the higher salary obligations set by the government.

According to him, such practices can undermine the credibility of security companies and discourage investors from entrusting their assets to firms that employ unqualified personnel.

"Security company owners should avoid hiring unqualified guards simply to evade paying the required wages. Doing so may lead to a loss of trust from investors who rely on professional security services to protect their properties," he said.

He also advised companies to ensure that managers and supervisors undergo proper security training to improve professionalism and efficiency in the sector.

Mr Lussingu noted that the private security industry plays an important role in complementing the work of the Tanzania Police Force by safeguarding lives and property.

"Security personnel work closely with the police in maintaining safety and protecting citizens and their properties, making the sector an important partner in national security," he said.

He further urged security firms to pay guards their salaries on time to prevent temptations that may lead to misconduct in the workplace.

During the meeting, TSIA members in Dodoma elected regional leaders who will serve a five-year term. Those elected include Wallace Lussingu - Chairperson, Mwaluko Yasipiasal - Vice-Chairperson, Isack Mteweze - Secretary, Kwanga Kwanga - Assistant Secretary and Fidelis Luhunga - Treasurer