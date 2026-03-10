Tanzania: Over 9,000 Households Enrolled in Subsidised Health Insurance

Dodoma — THE Tanzania government has enrolled more than 9,000 poor households in National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF) in Dodoma Region, providing them with subsidised health insurance to improve access to medical care.

The households, comprising about 20,000 beneficiaries, now have their health insurance premiums fully covered by the government, enabling them to access medical services without financial constraints.

The NHIF Dodoma Regional Manager, Irene Katarahya revealed this while speaking to journalists during exhibitions marking the 100 days of President Samia Suluhu Hassan's second-term administration.

Ms Katarahya said the identified households were registered under the Universal Health Insurance Programme, with the government paying 150,000/- per household annually.

She explained that the initiative is designed to ensure vulnerable citizens can access treatment, medical tests, and medicines at health facilities without facing financial difficulties.

The registration exercise was conducted at multiple administrative levels, including district councils, wards, and villages, where many residents responded positively to the programme.

Ms Katarahya added that NHIF has also continued extending coverage to other groups, including students, as part of broader efforts to expand health insurance access across the country.

She noted that the initiative aligns with the vision of President Samia to ensure every Tanzanian has access to health insurance services.

"The goal is to ensure every citizen is covered by health insurance so they can access health services without barriers," she said.

She also explained that during registration, applicants are required to present their National Identification Authority (NIDA) number, while married couples must provide a marriage certificate and birth certificates for children to facilitate the identification of beneficiaries within the household.