Kenya: Police Investigate Fatal Shooting At Kirimon Military Camp That Left 2 Dead

Samburu — Authorities have launched investigations into a fatal shooting incident involving a Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) officer at Kirimon Military Camp in Samburu County that left two people dead.

A police report filed at Suguta Mar Mar Police Station indicated the incident occurred early Sunday morning at the Kirimon Military Camp officers' accommodation block.

The report indicates that at about 5.20am, officers stationed at the camp heard gunshots coming from Officers' Accommodation Block No. 1A.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

They rushed to the scene and discovered two lifeless bodies lying in a pool of blood between two double-decker beds.

The incident was reported by the officer in charge of the camp.

Police officers from Suguta Mar Mar Police Station, led by the Officer Commanding Station (OCS), responded to the scene alongside detectives from the Laikipia North Sub-County Criminal Investigations Office and officers from Kimanju Police Station.

They were accompanied by military police officers from Ngoisus Camp.

At the scene, authorities identified one of the deceased as Private Daniel Mburu Kinyanjui, aged about 25, a KDF officer stationed at the camp.

28-year-old woman

The second victim was identified as Eunice Waruguru Kimani, a 28-year-old woman.

Investigators recovered an AK rifle loaded with 23 rounds of 7.62mm ammunition inside the room.

Police also found six AK-47 magazines, each loaded with 30 rounds of ammunition, totaling 180 rounds.

Additionally, seven spent cartridges were recovered from different locations within the room.

During a further search of the room, investigators recovered a hard-cover exercise book containing an eight-page handwritten last testament, believed to belong to the deceased officer.

Also recovered at the scene were three mobile phones and a black button phone.

Police said the deceased officer had a gunshot wound to the head, while the female victim sustained gunshot wounds to the left hand, face, and head.

Crime Scene Investigation (CSI) officers from Nanyuki processed and documented the scene as part of the ongoing probe.

The bodies were moved to the Samburu County Referral Hospital mortuary, where they are awaiting postmortem examinations.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Authorities said the motive behind the incident has not yet been established.

Investigations into the case are being handled by the Sub-County Criminal Investigations Officer (SCCIO) in Laikipia North.