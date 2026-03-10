Zimbabwe: Court Orders Seizure of Fadzayi Mahere's Property Over U.S.$33k Legal Costs in Minister Machakaire Defamation Case

The High Court has issued a writ authorising the seizure of property belonging to lawyer and opposition politician Fadzayi Mahere to recover US$33,395 in legal costs owed to Youth Empowerment minister Tinoda Machakaire following a failed special plea in a defamation case.

The writ of execution, issued under case number HCH 3394/25, directs the Sheriff of Zimbabwe to attach Mahere's movable property to satisfy the debt arising from a High Court judgment delivered on March 3, 2026.

"You are required and directed to attach and take into execution the movable goods of Fadzayi Mahere... and of the same cause to be realised the sum of thirty-three thousand three hundred and ninety-five United States dollars (US$33,395.00)... for the taxed costs and charges of the above-mentioned plaintiff," reads part of the writ.

The legal costs stem from a special plea filed by Mahere after Machakaire sued her for defamation. The plea, which challenged the competence of Machakaire's claim, was dismissed on technical grounds.

According to the writ, the Sheriff is also authorised to pursue further measures if movable property cannot cover the amount.

The document further instructs the Sheriff to pay the recovered amount to Machakaire or his legal practitioners once the property is attached and realised.

The writ of execution was issued in Harare on March 4, 2026.

The main defamation case remains unresolved.