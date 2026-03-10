Kenya: 9 Arrested As Police Crack Down On Phone Snatching Networks in Nakuru

Nairobi — Police in Nakuru County have arrested nine suspects following an intelligence-led operation targeting individuals linked to mobile phone snatching and the sale of stolen devices.

The operation, conducted by officers from the National Police Service (NPS), was carried out at Shoppers Paradise and the Sokoni area of Kaptembwa after authorities received reports of individuals allegedly dealing in stolen mobile phones.

Police said the crackdown aimed to dismantle networks involved not only in the theft of mobile phones but also in the resale and alteration of stolen devices.

"Nine suspects were arrested with several assorted mobile phones and electronic equipment in their possession, believed to be used for flashing and altering mobile phone IMEI numbers," the NPS said.

Officers also recovered sixteen rolls of bhang from the suspects.

Authorities noted that incidents of petty crime such as phone snatching often have consequences beyond the immediate loss of a device, affecting victims' communication, personal data security, and sense of safety in public spaces.

The NPS said the arrests highlight ongoing efforts to disrupt criminal networks that profit from petty crime and to protect members of the public.

Police further reiterated their commitment to combating such offenses through intelligence gathering, coordinated enforcement operations, and cooperation with local communities to ensure those involved are brought to justice.