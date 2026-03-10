Uganda: Police Intensify Community Security Drive in Ibanda to Combat Cattle Theft, Rural Crime

Security leaders and local authorities in Ibanda District have agreed on a series of new measures aimed at tackling persistent rural crime, including cattle theft, land conflicts, and domestic violence.

The resolutions were reached during a comprehensive security meeting held at Ibanda District Hall, chaired by Ubaldo Bamunoba.

The meeting brought together key stakeholders from security agencies, local government, and community leadership to deliberate on emerging threats affecting livelihoods in the district.

Addressing the gathering, Bamunoba said the meeting formed part of the ongoing security and community sensitization campaign initiated by Abbas Byakagaba across the Ankole sub-region and the wider cattle corridor.

"This engagement is part of the Inspector General of Police's ongoing security and community sensitization initiative aimed at strengthening partnerships with communities and promoting proactive crime prevention," Bamunoba said.

New measures against cattle theft

Among the key resolutions reached was the introduction of snap road checks conducted jointly by police and veterinary officers in various sub-counties to regulate the movement of livestock.

Bamunoba said the move is intended to curb cattle theft, which remains one of the most pressing security challenges in rural communities.

"Security teams will work closely with veterinary officers to monitor cattle movement across sub-counties. This will help us track suspicious livestock transfers and deter thieves," he said.

The meeting also emphasized the importance of political reconciliation among local leaders as a way of strengthening collective efforts in addressing community challenges.

Bamunoba urged leaders to put aside political differences and work together to protect the interests of residents.

"Unity among leaders is critical if we are to effectively address the security concerns affecting our communities," he noted.

Participants further agreed to strengthen collaboration with Community Development Officers, Community-Based Organizations, and religious leaders, recognizing their role in community sensitization, conflict resolution, and social cohesion.

Strengthening grassroots security

The meeting resolved that sub-counties should formulate and enforce by-laws aimed at preventing crime and improving accountability at the local level.

Leaders also agreed to reactivate Sub-county Security Committees, chaired by LC III chairpersons, to enhance coordination of security activities at the grassroots.

During the meeting, Bamunoba commended residents of Ibanda District for maintaining peace during the recent electoral process.

"I want to commend the people of Ibanda for conducting a peaceful electoral process. This shows the maturity and commitment of our citizens to stability and democratic values," he said.

The meeting was attended by a wide range of stakeholders, including the Resident District Commissioner, Resident Internal Security Officer, District Internal Security Officer, LC V Chairperson, Gombolola Internal Security Officers, the Regional Internal Security Officer for Ankole, the Resident State Attorney, LC III Chairpersons, the District Police Commander, and other district security and administrative leaders.

Also present were officers in charge of police stations, prison officers, elders, and other community representatives.

Expansion to other districts

Bamunoba said similar engagements will continue across the cattle corridor to strengthen coordination between security agencies and local communities.

"These engagements will continue in other districts such as Kazo and Kiruhura as we intensify efforts to strengthen security and collaboration across the region," he said.

He added that the success of the initiative will depend on unity, vigilance, and collective responsibility among leaders and residents.

"Together, we must safeguard the lives and property of our people through coordinated action and community partnership."