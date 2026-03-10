Somalia: Jubaland President Meets Africom Special Operations Commander to Boost Anti-Al-Shabaab Push

10 March 2026
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu — Jubaland President Ahmed Mohamed Islam met with a visiting delegation led by the U.S. Africa Command's Director of Special Operations, Major General Claude K. Tudor Jr., to discuss strengthening security cooperation and accelerating efforts against the Islamist militant group Al-Shabaab, officials said.

The meeting, held at the president's office in Jubaland, focused on enhancing joint security coordination, expanding counter-terrorism collaboration and supporting ongoing operations aimed at stabilizing areas under the regional administration.

Tudor praised recent joint operations carried out by Jubaland security forces and Somalia's elite Danab commando units, saying the campaigns had dealt significant blows to Al-Shabaab and improved security conditions in parts of the region.

The two sides agreed to deepen cooperation between Jubaland authorities and U.S. Africa Command (AFRICOM) to help ensure lasting peace and stability in the territory.

Jubaland forces have recently reported gains in operations against Al-Shabaab, saying they have pushed the militants out of several key locations where the group had previously maintained a presence in the Lower Juba region.

