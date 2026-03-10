Somalia Labour Minister Meets WFP Delegation to Boost Social Protection Programmes

Mogadishu — Somalia's Minister of Labour and Social Affairs, Prof. Salim Caliyoow Ibrow, held talks with a delegation from the World Food Programme (WFP) in Mogadishu tostrengthen cooperation on social protection and support for vulnerable communities, the ministry said.

The meeting, held at the ministry's headquarters, focused on expanding joint programmes aimed at improving social safety nets, assisting vulnerable populations and enhancing welfare services for Somali communities.

The WFP delegation was led by Hameed Nuru, the agency's Director of Administration, and included Hamdi Khalif, head of social protection.

Also attending the meeting were the ministry's Director General, Yusuf Xasan Isaaq, widely known as Yusuf Wadani, and several senior advisers from the Ministry of Labour and Social Affairs.

Both sides agreed to deepen collaboration to accelerate programmes supporting vulnerable groups and to improve the delivery of social services across the country.

Ibrow thanked the World Food Programme for its continued support to the Somali government and people, particularly through initiatives aimed at assisting vulnerable households and those in need of urgent humanitarian aid.

Somalia faces ongoing humanitarian challenges linked to conflict, climate shocks and economic hardship, leaving millions reliant on humanitarian assistance and social protection programmes.