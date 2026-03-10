Egypt: Security Alert - U.S. Embassy Cairo, Egypt March 9, 2026

press release

Event: U.S. Embassy Cairo advises U.S. citizens to closely monitor the news for regional developments related to military operations in Iran. U.S. citizens should exercise caution and remain aware of their surroundings.

Due to high tensions in the region, the security environment remains complex and can change quickly.

U.S. Embassy Cairo is open and operating normally. The State Department's Travel Advisory for Egypt remains unchanged at Level 2 'Exercise Increased Caution,' with 'Do Not Travel' guidance for the Northern and Middle Sinai as well as parts of the Western Desert (https://travel.state.gov/en/international-travel/travel-advisories/egypt.html). We will update this guidance if new information indicates a different threat level. Airline travelers may experience outbound flight cancellations or delays depending on airspace status of destinations.

Actions to Take:

Enroll in the Department of State's Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP). STEP enrollment gives you the latest security updates and makes it easier for the U.S. Embassy to contact you in an emergency.

Stay vigilant and be aware of your surroundings.

Avoid all demonstrations and large gatherings.

Keep a low profile.

Monitor local media.

Follow the instructions of local authorities.

Alter your routes and departure times for predictable travel in the city.

Contact your airline directly for flight change details if your flight is affected.

Exercise caution and stay alert at locations publicly associated with the United States.

For Assistance:

In an immediate emergency, Contact Egyptian police via phone at 122, Tourist Police at 126 and local ambulance services at 123.

U.S. Embassy Cairo

5 Tawfik Diab St. Garden City, Cairo, EGYPT

+20-2-2797-3300

http://bit.ly/CairoACS

www.eg.usembassy.gov

State Department - Consular Affairs

888-407-4747 or 202-501-4444

Egypt Country Information

