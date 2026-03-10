Zimbabwe: Women's Rights At Risk Under Proposed Constitutional Amendments - Erc

PROPOSED constitutional amendments in Zimbabwe could weaken institutional safeguards meant to advance gender equality and women's political participation, the Election Resource Centre (ERC Africa) has said.

Under the recently gazetted Constitutional Amendment Bill, Zimbabwe's independent commissions may be restructured by removing the Gender Commission as a standalone constitutional body and placing its responsibilities under the Zimbabwe Human Rights Commission.

This comes at a time when women remain underrepresented in Zimbabwe's political leadership.

In a statement to mark International Women's Day, the election watchdog said the proposed this could undermine gains made in promoting women's participation in politics.

"ERC Africa is especially concerned that the proposed Constitutional Amendment No. 3 of 2026, which seeks to dissolve the Zimbabwe Gender Commission and transfer its mandate to the Zimbabwe Human Rights Commission, risks weakening institutional mechanisms dedicated to advancing gender equality," the organisation said.

The ZGC was established under the 2013 Constitution to promote gender equality, investigate gender-based discrimination and monitor the implementation of policies and laws aimed at advancing women's rights.

The elections watchdog also said weakening a dedicated gender institution could undermine progress made toward gender-responsive governance.

"Across Africa, strong and independent gender institutions have played a critical role in promoting accountability and protecting women's rights. Weakening such mechanisms may undermine the progress made toward gender-responsive governance," ERC added.

ERC also urged policymakers in Zimbabwe to prioritise reforms that expand women's participation in politics, protect gender equality institutions and create safe and inclusive political spaces for women.

In Zimbabwe structural barriers such as political violence, limited access to resources, patriarchal norms and exclusion from decision-making spaces continue to limit women's political advancement.