South Africa: What the Constant Sound of Modern Life Is Doing to Our Minds

The daily exposure to non-stop music, chat and other sounds may be shaping how you think, decide and cope without you even noticing.

For most of human existence, listening was closely tied to moments that carried meaning, emotion or survival. Nature supplied the backdrop - wind, water, animals - and music surfaced in hunting rituals, healing ceremonies and communal celebrations.

That balance began to shift with the industrial revolution, and the arrival of many loud, unnatural sounds. Today, many people move through the day with a near-constant stream of sounds: playlists for work, ambient study tracks, noise-cancelling headphones on commutes, podcasts on walks, background music for comfort.

Sound is no longer occasional or, for much of the time, collective. It is personal, portable and continuous.

What has changed is not only how we listen, but what listening is for. Many people use sound to manage how they feel and perform - to drown out distractions, stay motivated, reduce stress or make demanding tasks feel easier. Streaming platforms use music labels such as "deep focus" or "workflow" - signalling that these sounds are designed to do something for your mind.

There are upsides to this modern soundscape. In busy workplaces or homes, shaping the auditory environment can restore a sense of control and reduce disturbance - especially from intelligible...