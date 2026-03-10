Zimbabwe: Ericsson, Econet Sign Deal to Develop Ai, 5g Advanced Mobile Services in Zimbabwe

Ericsson and Econet Wireless Zimbabwe (EWZ) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) at Mobile World Congress 2026 to collaboratively design, test and deploy next-generation mobile services in Zimbabwe.

The initiative will leverage Artificial Intelligence (AI), 5G Advanced technologies, and enhanced network security to drive innovation and sustainable growth.

Under the agreement, the two companies will implement joint innovation programs focused on AI-driven radio access network (RAN) optimisation, energy-efficient network evolution, 5G Advanced features, exposed network APIs, network slicing, and Internet of Things (IoT)-enabled services. These efforts aim to enhance network performance, improve service reliability, and deliver superior customer experiences.

Econet Zimbabwe Deputy CEO Roy Chimanikire emphasised the strategic importance of the partnership.

"This MoU reflects our ongoing commitment to evolving our network capabilities in line with growing customer expectations and national digital priorities. By integrating AI-driven automation, advanced connectivity, and sustainable network solutions, we aim to enhance service performance while enabling new digital opportunities across Zimbabwe," Chimanikire stated.

Alain Maupin, Vice President and Head of Ericsson East and North Africa, highlighted the collaboration's broader impact on network innovation.

"Together with Econet Zimbabwe, we are advancing the evolution toward intelligent, programmable, and sustainable networks. Leveraging Ericsson's expertise in AI-native and programmable networks, this MoU establishes a framework for testing and deploying technologies that improve network resilience, automation, and service innovation, providing communities with reliable connectivity and meaningful digital services," Maupin said.

The partnership is expected to deliver practical solutions aligned with Zimbabwe's national sustainability objectives. AI-driven network optimization and automation will enhance energy performance and operational efficiency, while energy-efficient LTE and 5G architectures will reduce carbon footprint and expand coverage and capacity.

The collaboration further supports Zimbabwe's ICT Policy 2022-2027 by fostering digital inclusion and enabling new services across key sectors, including education, healthcare, enterprise, and industrial digitalisation. Network enhancements are projected to improve capacity, reliability, and efficiency in both urban and rural areas.

The MoU builds on a long-standing relationship exceeding 20 years, during which Ericsson has provided core and radio network solutions underpinning Econet Zimbabwe's infrastructure.