Zimbabwe: Willard Katsande Takes Charge At Chinhoyi-Based Rangers FC

Former Warriors captain Willard Katsande has begun his coaching job at Northern Region Soccer League side Rangers FC.

Katsande was appointed head coach of the Chinhoyi-based side over the weekend, and he will lead the side this season.

The Kaizer Chiefs legend flew into the country on Monday and is expected to meet the players and conduct his first training on Tuesday.

"Grateful for the opportunity to be Head Coach. Glory to God, the journey starts now," posted Katsande on social media platforms to confirm his appointment.

Katsande completed his CAF C coaching license last year and has already enrolled for CAF B.

In South Africa, he was coaching junior football at his academy, Kitoko Soccer Schools and the Rangers job will be his first assignment with a senior team as a coach.