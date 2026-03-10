Zimbabwe: Willard Katsande Takes Charge At Chinhoyi-Based Rangers FC

10 March 2026
New Zimbabwe (London)

Former Warriors captain Willard Katsande has begun his coaching job at Northern Region Soccer League side Rangers FC.

Katsande was appointed head coach of the Chinhoyi-based side over the weekend, and he will lead the side this season.

The Kaizer Chiefs legend flew into the country on Monday and is expected to meet the players and conduct his first training on Tuesday.

"Grateful for the opportunity to be Head Coach. Glory to God, the journey starts now," posted Katsande on social media platforms to confirm his appointment.

Katsande completed his CAF C coaching license last year and has already enrolled for CAF B.

In South Africa, he was coaching junior football at his academy, Kitoko Soccer Schools and the Rangers job will be his first assignment with a senior team as a coach.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.