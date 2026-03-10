Tanzania: UN Praises Tanzania Peace Efforts

Dar es Salaam — TANZANIA has earned international recognition for the steps it has taken to restore peace and stability following disturbances that occurred during and after the October 29, 2025 General Election.

The commendation was made yesterday by the Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General to the African Union and Head of the United Nations Office to the African Union (UNOAU), Parfait Onanga-Anyanga, during a courtesy call on the Minister for Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation, Ambassador Mahmoud Thabit Kombo in Dar es Salaam.

"I commend the government of Tanzania for the steps it has taken to restore peace and stability following the disturbances that occurred during and after the October 2025 General Elections," Mr Onanga-Anyanga said.

The meeting marked the envoy's first official engagement upon arrival in the country and served as an entry point to his consultations with the government and other national stakeholders.

Mr Onanga-Anyanga is visiting the country as a Special Envoy of the UN Secretary General, António Guterres, to explore ways the United Nations can support the government's efforts to strengthen democratic institutions, oversee reform processes and promote national unity and cohesion through inclusive reconciliation involving all stakeholders.

During the meeting, the UN envoy also congratulated President Samia Suluhu Hassan for demonstrating calm and prudent leadership during what he described as a challenging period for the country.

He particularly welcomed the government's decision to establish a Commission of Inquiry to examine the events that occurred during and after the October 29th 2025 General Election.

The envoy praised the Commission chaired by former Chief Justice Mohamed Chande Othman, describing its work as credible, professional and reflective of high standards comparable to international practice.

He further said that the Commission's diverse membership drawn from different professional backgrounds strengthens its independence and enhances the quality of its work.

Mr Onanga-Anyanga also commended the government's efforts to rebuild public confidence and restore normalcy following the disturbances, saying the wisdom and restraint demonstrated in addressing the challenges that emerged during the electoral period.

He also welcomed the broader national recovery and reform agenda announced by the authorities in January 2026 under the theme Repair - Rebuild - Renew, saying that the initiative provides an important framework for strengthening democratic governance, advancing reforms and promoting national reconciliation.

The envoy further commended the Minister for Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation for engaging with the international community and explaining the domestic processes underway in Tanzania to address the events of October 2025 and reinforce national unity.

As part of his programme, Mr Onanga-Anyanga is scheduled to meet leaders of political parties including CHADEMA, ACT-Wazalendo, CHAUMA and Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM), as well as other stakeholders, to exchange views on governance, democratic processes and national cohesion.

He will also hold consultations with the Speaker of the National Assembly Mussa Azzan Zungu, the Chief Justice George Masaju and President Samia Suluhu Hassan as representatives of the three pillars of state authority.

The envoy reaffirmed the United Nations' readiness to continue working closely with Tanzania to support the country's efforts to strengthen democratic institutions, promote inclusive dialogue and safeguard lasting peace and stability.

For his part, Amb Kombo expressed appreciation for the continued cooperation between Tanzania and the United Nations.

"We value our partnership with the United Nations and remain committed to strengthening democratic governance, maintaining national unity and safeguarding peace and stability," he said.

He added that Tanzania will continue working closely with the UN and will not hesitate to seek its support whenever necessary in advancing national development and stability.