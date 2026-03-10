Tanzania's Capital Markets Prove Their Resilience in Uncertain Times

Dar es Salaam — At a time when geopolitical tensions are unsettling global financial systems, Tanzania's capital markets are demonstrating a remarkable level of resilience.

While international markets react nervously to the escalating tensions between the United States and Iran, particularly concerns over disruptions to global oil supply routes through the Strait of Hormuz, Tanzania's investment landscape continues to expand steadily.

This growth sends a powerful signal about the increasing maturity, stability and confidence within the country's financial ecosystem.

Several factors explain this upward trajectory. First is the growing participation of domestic investors. The number of investors in collective investment schemes has jumped dramatically, from just 210 in July 2024 to 8,741 in the first quarter of this year.

This surge illustrates a shift in financial behaviour, with many Tanzanians moving away from traditional savings instruments such as bank deposits toward professionally managed investment funds that promise stronger long-term returns.

Regulatory reforms have also played a decisive role in strengthening the sector. The Capital Markets and Securities Authority (CMSA) has broadened the range of available investment products, including Shariah-compliant and Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) funds.

Such innovations not only diversify the market but also allow fund managers to reach new categories of investors with varying financial preferences and ethical considerations.

Of course, global economic realities cannot be ignored. Rising fuel prices triggered by geopolitical tensions could eventually increase production and transportation costs, potentially squeezing profit margins for companies listed on the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange.

However, these effects are likely to be gradual rather than immediate. Moreover, many of the exchange's largest companies operate in sectors such as banking, telecommunications and consumer goods, industries that tend to remain resilient even during periods of global uncertainty.

Another stabilising factor is the dominance of long-term domestic investors such as pension funds and insurance companies. Unlike speculative investors who react quickly to global headlines, these institutions typically maintain long-term investment strategies designed to match future financial obligations. Their presence helps reduce volatility and provides a steady anchor for the market.

Indeed, Tanzania's relatively limited integration with global financial flows may be an advantage in times of global instability. With fewer foreign speculative flows and a strong domestic investor base, the market is less vulnerable to the sudden capital flight that often destabilises larger emerging markets.

The continued growth of Tanzania's capital markets therefore represents more than resilience, it reflects the gradual emergence of a stronger investment culture. If supported by sustained regulatory reforms, financial literacy campaigns and broader market participation, the country's capital markets could become a powerful engine for long-term economic development.

In an era defined by uncertainty, Tanzania's experience offers an encouraging lesson, a resilient domestic investor base and sound financial reforms can provide stability even when global markets tremble.