Tanzania: Exim Bags Mastercard Awards

Dar es Salaam — EXIM Bank Tanzania has received two prestigious Mastercard awards, reflecting its strong financial performance and operational excellence and high- lighting its innovation and card portfolio growth in the Tanzanian market.

The awards recognise the bank as the Best Elite Banking Proposition and Highest Card Spend in Tanzania for 2025.

Head of Retail Banking at Exim Bank Tanzania Andrew Lyimo said recently that the recogni- tion reflects the rapid market traction achieved fol- lowing the launch of Exim Bank's Elite Banking proposition in July 2025.

"This award is not only a testament to our cli- ents' trust but also to our commitment to innova- tion, technology investment and delivering world- class service standards," he said.

The launch of Elite Banking in 2025 marked a pivotal moment for us, as we sought to combine sophisticated financial solutions with meaningful lifestyle value.

He added that the Bank continues to focus on digital transformation and strategic partnerships to enhance customer experience and support Tanza- nia's shift toward a cashless economy.

Vice-president, Account Management at Mas- tercard, Ms Elsie Kaguru said the strong uptake of its Elite Banking proposition and the impressive spend performance reflect a clear understanding of evolving customer expectations.

"We value our partnership with Exim Bank and look forward to continuing to support its growth and innovation journey," she said.