Tanzania: No Leniency for Theft, Graft - PM

Rukwa — THE government will not tolerate irresponsible or unscrupulous officials who delay development projects through embezzlement, laziness, or complacency, Prime Minister Dr Mwigulu Nchemba warned yesterday.

He made the remarks while addressing residents in Namanyere, Nkasi District yesterday, during his working visit to Rukwa Region, emphasising the sixth-phase government's commitment to accountability and efficient public service.

"I have observed signs of negligence, complacency and embezzlement in some areas. These practices are unacceptable. There will be no leniency for theft, corruption, laziness, or selfishness," Dr Nchemba said.

The Prime Minister stressed the importance of ensuring government funds are spent appropriately, with projects completed on time and meeting quality standards to deliver tangible results to citizens.

He noted that this aligns with President Samia Suluhu Hassan's directive during the inauguration of the 13th Parliament in Dodoma, where she called for full accountability among public officials and warned that underperforming leaders would be held responsible.

Dr Nchemba also congratulated diligent public servants, acknowledging their contributions to national progress.

Citing a case at Chala Secondary School in Rukwa, he noted that the construction of two hostels and classrooms worth about 310m/- had developed fractures shortly after completion due to forgery in procurement processes.

Preliminary findings indicate that the supplier of building materials, a Nkasi District Council official, sold items at inflated prices through his hardware shop.

Dr Nchemba instructed the Prevention and Combating of Corruption Bureau (PCCB) regional commander to conduct a thorough investigation and submit a report before the conclusion of his visit.

He reiterated the government's commitment to delivering all promises outlined in the CCM Election Manifesto 2025-2030, with a focus on improving citizens' livelihoods.

Over the past four years under President Samia, the government has built 1,300 secondary schools, eliminated second selection for Form One admissions, established one girls' science secondary school in every region and constructed 143 administration blocks and 79,000 classrooms nationwide.

On healthcare, Dr Nchemba said the government has constructed 119 district hospitals, 2,800 dispensaries and 649 health centres, with four hospitals built in Rukwa alone.

He also highlighted initiatives to expand clean water access, including distributing well-drilling equipment to all regions.

The Prime Minister warned that the government would take stern action against anyone defrauding farmers by selling substandard farming inputs, noting that poor-quality seeds could lead to food shortages.

During his visit, Dr Nchemba inspected the Milundikwa Nursery and Primary School Project in Nkasi and encouraged Form Six students to study hard.

He highlighted the Samia Scholarship programme, which fully sponsors top-performing science students to attend reputable universities worldwide.

He also indicated that by 2028, secondary education will be compulsory for all children, an initiative aimed at boosting literacy and preventing early school dropouts, particularly among girls.

Earlier, Nkasi North Member of Parliament Mr Salum Kazukamwe praised the government for providing sufficient funds for projects in education, healthcare and agriculture, which have improved citizens' livelihoods.

Dr Nchemba's Rukwa visit includes inspecting development projects and reviewing service delivery across the region.