Rwanda: Kagame in France for Nuclear Energy Summit

10 March 2026
The New Times (Kigali)
By Hudson Kuteesa

President Paul Kagame has arrived in Paris, France, for the World Nuclear Energy Summit, an international event that aims to promote the vision of a safe, secure and peaceful civilian nuclear industry.

Hosted in collaboration with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), this is the second edition of the summit. It brings together heads of state and government, representatives of international organisations, financial institutions, industry leaders and experts to discuss the role of civilian nuclear energy in addressing energy and climate challenges.

According to organisers, the meeting comes at a time of rising electricity demand, growing decarbonisation efforts and energy security concerns. It aims to strengthen international cooperation and promote practical solutions for the safe and sustainable development of civil nuclear power.

Nuclear energy is gaining renewed interest worldwide and currently accounts for nearly 10 percent of global electricity production. Many countries see it as an important complement to renewable energy in producing reliable, low-carbon electricity.

The summit also seeks to encourage dialogue between countries that already have nuclear programmes and those considering developing one, particularly emerging economies.

