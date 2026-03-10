Eritrea: International Women's Day Commemoration in Southern Region

International Women's Day, 8 March, has been colorfully commemorated at Mai-Dima in the Areza sub-zone at the Southern Region level under the theme "Our Values - Our Shield," featuring various cultural programs depicting the heroic feats of Eritrean women.

Ms. Senait Afwerki, head of the National Union of Eritrean Women in the Southern Region, said that the effort the Eritrean people are exerting to ensure social justice and the total emancipation of women, based on equality and unity, is registering encouraging results.

At the event, representatives of national organizations delivered messages of solidarity. In their messages, the representatives expressed their conviction to stand alongside the National Union of Eritrean Women in all its endeavors.

Noting that the participation and competitiveness of women in education and professional fields is one of the commendable achievements the union has registered, Ms. Tekea Tesfamicael, President of the National Union of Eritrean Women, called for reinforced participation in the effort to enhance the union's economic capacity as well as in the eradication of harmful practices.

Mr. Habteab Tesfatsion, Governor of the Southern Region, on his part, commended the effort the union has been exerting in enhancing the academic and economic capacity of women, as well as their political and administrative participation, and called for greater effort for better outcomes.