Eritrea: 'Nakfa' Secondary School Encourages Outstanding Students

10 March 2026
Shabait.com (Asmara)

Keren, 10 March 2026 - 'Nakfa' Secondary School in Adi-Tekelezan has encouraged 10 outstanding students who scored high marks in the National School Leaving Examination. The outstanding students are members of the 37th round of national service.

Mr. Woldeyesus Foto, director of the school, said that the awardees were students who scored a GPA of 3 and above, and that the objective of the program was to create a positive influence on fellow students to work hard in their education and become competitive.

Mr. Surafiel Kiflegiorgis, head of the education office in the Adi-Tekelezan sub-zone, on his part said that the promotional activities that have been carried out have significantly contributed to increasing female participation in education.

