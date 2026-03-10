Kenya: KRA Launches Body-Worn Cameras for Customs Officers At JKIA to Boost Transparency

10 March 2026
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Bruhan Makong

Nairobi — The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) has rolled out body-worn cameras for its Customs and Border Control officers at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA), a move aimed at enhancing transparency, professionalism, and public trust.

KRA Commissioner General Humphrey Wattanga described the launch as a milestone in modernizing service delivery at the nation's ports of entry.

"Proud to mark the launch of Customs body-worn cameras at JKIA today. This initiative reinforces our commitment to transparency, professionalism, and secure borders as we continue to modernize service delivery for the public," Wattanga said Tuesday.

The deployment is more than a technological upgrade. KRA says it sends a strong message: every traveler deserves a fair, professional, and consistent experience; every officer deserves a clear, documented record of their work; and integrity is now demonstrable, not just preached.

With this rollout, Kenya joins a growing number of countries, including the UK and other European and Asian nations, in adopting body-worn cameras for border officials.

Beyond technology, KRA emphasizes the broader impact on public trust.

"We are committed to fairness. We are committed to integrity. And we are willing to be held accountable for it," the authority said in a statement.

The initiative positions Kenya as a regional leader in border transparency, signaling a commitment to a system that facilitates trade, attracts investment, and assures travelers of professional treatment.

