Malawi: Luanar Intensifies Intercropping Push Through Macadamia Production

The Lilongwe University of Agriculture and Natural Resources (LUANAR) is stepping up efforts to transform farming into a profitable business by promoting macadamia-based intercropping among rural communities.

Through its Centre of Excellence in Transformative Agriculture Commercialization (TACE), the university is working directly with local farmers and young people to combine long-term macadamia production with short-term crops, creating a model that delivers both immediate income and future wealth.

Speaking after touring Msunga Farm, one of the pilot sites under the initiative, LUANAR Deputy Vice-Chancellor Associate Professor Agnes Mwangwela said the project provides hands-on learning for students while empowering communities with practical farming skills.

"This initiative allows students and communities to learn together while advancing agricultural commercialization," she said.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Under the pilot phase, youths from surrounding communities are being trained and provided with farm inputs to practice intercropping on 50 hectares of land made available by project partner Galamacs.

The fields currently combine maize, macadamia, sunflower, soya beans and cowpeas, allowing farmers to generate income while waiting for the macadamia trees to mature.

Mwangwela described macadamia farming as a long-term, intergenerational investment capable of transforming rural livelihoods.

"Macadamia production can last up to 50 years once the trees mature. However, farmers have about five years before the trees start producing nuts. During that period, they can grow annual crops to earn income. This means farmers are not waiting without benefits," she explained.

"In a real sense, this is about creating intergenerational wealth."

Project partner Galamacs said the collaboration with LUANAR reflects a shared commitment to empowering young people through agriculture.

Galamacs Operations Manager Philmon Jordan said the company has supported the initiative by providing land and fertilizer and believes the partnership--now in its third year--will continue to grow.

"We believe this initiative will empower community youths while also promoting knowledge sharing in agricultural commercialization," said Jordan.

For young participants, the programme is already opening doors.

Beston Mungaphe, a volunteer from the New Vision Youth Club, said the initiative has significantly expanded their knowledge of farming as a business.

"Intercropping has improved our understanding of modern farming and given us an opportunity to explore new technologies in agriculture," he said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Malawi Education Food and Agriculture By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

To ensure efficiency and reduce production costs, LUANAR has also partnered with Carge, a drone technology company providing drone-based spraying for fertilizer and pest control.

Another partner, Paramount Holdings Limited, is supporting the project by supplying liquid Nano-DAP fertilizers.

The Centre of Excellence in Transformative Agriculture Commercialization (TACE) was established at LUANAR in November 2022 to drive innovations that improve productivity, enhance the quality of agricultural produce and promote value-added products capable of competing on both domestic and international markets.

With the macadamia intercropping initiative gaining momentum, LUANAR hopes the model will demonstrate how innovation, partnerships and youth participation can unlock Malawi's agricultural potential.