Malawi: Vice President Jane Ansah Rallies Malawian Girls - 'Be Bold, Be Brave, Claim Your Future'

Vice-President Jane Ansah has thrown down a powerful challenge to Malawian girls: step forward, be courageous and claim your place in shaping the nation's future.

Speaking in Lilongwe during International Women's Day celebrations hosted by Miss Malawi Thandie Chisi and the Miss Malawi Organisation, Ansah positioned herself as a firm champion of girls' rights, urging young women to rise above limitations and pursue leadership across every sector of society.

The event brought together influential women from fields such as agriculture, medicine, public service, media, the creative industry and civil society--creating a platform designed to ignite ambition and confidence among young girls.

In a stirring message, the former Malawi Supreme Court of Appeal judge painted a bold picture of the Malawi she believes girls must help build.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

"Malawi needs women who are educated, courageous innovators--leaders, judges, entrepreneurs, scientists and decision-makers," Ansah said.

Her message was unmistakable: the country cannot reach its full potential if girls are held back.

Ansah reminded the audience that beyond the packed venue, millions of Malawians were watching the event through social media and other platforms, making the moment more than just a celebration--it was a call to action.

"I believe that the next generation of leaders of Malawi is seated in this very room," she declared.

"One day, many years from now, one of the young girls sitting here today may stand on a stage like this--not as a student, but as a leader of this nation."

Her remarks struck a deeply motivational tone, encouraging girls not to underestimate the dreams they carry.

"The dreams you carry today may seem small, but they are seeds," Ansah said. "Every great tree begins as a small seed waiting patiently for the right moment to grow. Those seeds require work, determination, focus and discipline."

The Vice-President also highlighted the importance of education and opportunity in empowering girls, saying the current administration places strong emphasis on strengthening education and opening doors for young people to thrive and contribute meaningfully to national development.

Ansah also praised Chisi, saying the Miss Malawi winner represents a generation of young women refusing to allow circumstances to define their destiny.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Malawi By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Chisi said the event reflected this year's International Women's Day theme, "Giving to Get," which encourages women to invest in one another's growth.

Through her organisation System of Fashion and Women Empowerment, she said she has committed herself to empowering women through education and economic opportunities.

International Women's Day, celebrated annually on March 8, dates back to 1911 and commemorates the global struggle for women's equality, dignity and freedom.

But on Saturday in Lilongwe, the message carried a sharper urgency: Malawi's future leadership may already be sitting in today's classrooms--and it will take courage, determination and opportunity to help those girls rise.