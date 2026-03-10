Malawi: Dazik Raises the Bar With New Gospel Visual 'Yesu'

Malawian gospel artist Davie Nkhoma, popularly known as Dazik, is showing no signs of slowing down. Barely a month after releasing the visuals for his song "Plan," the fast-rising musician has returned with another powerful music video titled "Yesu"--a project that not only reinforces his spiritual message but also highlights his growing ambition in Malawi's gospel music scene.

Shot and directed by Twice P, the "Yesu" video blends strong storytelling with striking visuals. Filmed at the bustling Lizulu Market in Lilongwe, the location choice gives the production a grounded, everyday feel--placing the message of Christ right in the middle of ordinary Malawian life.

The lively market scenes capture the rhythm of daily hustle while reminding viewers that faith and spirituality are part of people's real, lived experiences.

At its heart, "Yesu" is a reflective and soul-searching song. Through its lyrics and imagery, Dazik invites listeners to think deeply about who Jesus truly is and how people relate to Him in their everyday struggles, hopes, and journeys. The song challenges listeners to move beyond simply knowing about Jesus and instead reflect on how His love, compassion, and grace shape their lives.

The visual production matches the depth of the message. Carefully chosen scenes, crisp cinematography, and thoughtful direction make the video both visually engaging and spiritually uplifting. The market setting, combined with polished camera work, creates a contrast that reinforces the idea that the message of Christ belongs everywhere--from churches to the busy streets of Malawi's towns and markets.

Speaking in an interview, Dazik said his mission remains clear: to spread the gospel through music that connects with people's hearts while raising the standard of gospel production in Malawi.

"My goal is to preach about Jesus--His compassion, His love, and what He means in our lives," he explained.

The artist also stressed that he is deliberately investing more in the quality of his work, particularly in music videos, because Malawian audiences deserve productions that match international standards.

"It is my wish to give Malawians nothing but beautiful, well-shot music videos," he said.

The rapid release of two music videos in such a short space of time signals a musician entering a new phase of growth--one marked by confidence, creative consistency, and a clear sense of purpose. With each release, Dazik appears increasingly determined to position himself among the new generation of gospel artists raising the creative bar in Malawi.

More importantly, however, he insists that the focus is not fame or numbers, but the message.

For Dazik, every song is another opportunity to share the story of Jesus with a wider audience--using rhythm, visuals, and storytelling to remind listeners that faith can still speak powerfully in today's world.

With "Yesu," he delivers not just another song, but a heartfelt reminder of the central figure of the Christian faith--and a sign that his musical journey is gathering serious momentum.