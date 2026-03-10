Malawi: Budget of Hope and Despair As Malawi's Children Are Left Behind

In a country where poverty and inequality remain deeply entrenched, the proposed national budget has sparked mixed reactions among stakeholders--offering both hope and concern about the future of Malawi's children.

During the presentation of key findings from the 2026-2027 Child Friendly Budget Analysis to the Parliamentary Cluster on Social and Community Affairs Committees and Local Authorities in Lilongwe on Monday, Vice Board Chairperson of the National Children's Commission Benedicto Kondowe welcomed the 100 percent increase in the Commission's funding.

However, he cautioned that the increase is still far from sufficient to tackle the enormous challenges facing children across the country.

"The budget is a good starting point, but we need to invest more in child protection, education and social protection," Kondowe said. "Our Malawi 2063 agenda is premised on human capital development, and we cannot achieve that without investing meaningfully in our children."

Despite this progress, concerns have emerged over a significant reduction in social protection funding, which has been cut from K20.17 billion to K12.3 billion.

The reduction has alarmed several stakeholders, including UNICEF, which says the cut threatens vital support systems for vulnerable families and children.

UNICEF Chief of Social Policy Matthew Taska described the decision as worrying.

"Social protection gives the biggest bang for your buck," Taska said. "We should be investing more in this sector, not less."

Analysts warn that the reduction could have serious consequences for beneficiaries, particularly persons with disabilities, older persons and children who rely heavily on these programmes for survival.

Meanwhile, the education sector continues to face severe structural challenges.

Statistics show that the learner-to-classroom ratio stands at 113:1, while the learner-to-teacher ratio is 95:1, highlighting the intense pressure facing schools across the country.

National Coordinator for the NGO Coalition on Child Rights (NGOCCR) Henry Machemba said the lack of investment in education is directly undermining the quality of learning for many children.

According to Machemba, some schools are still operating under trees, while teachers remain overworked and underpaid.

"It's a recipe for disaster," he warned.

The consequences of underinvestment in education are already visible.

Malawi remains among the countries with high levels of child marriage, with 42 percent of girls married before the age of 18. The country also faces a high rate of teenage pregnancy, with 29 percent of girls aged 15 to 19 having begun childbearing.

"These are not just statistics. These are real children whose futures are being compromised," said Chairperson of the Parliamentary Committee on Social Welfare Savel Kafwafwa.

"We need to prioritize education and child protection by allocating more resources to these sectors. We cannot afford to neglect the future of our children."

The ongoing debate around the budget has underscored the need for more strategic and balanced resource allocation.

While concerns remain over funding gaps, some leaders believe the moment also presents an opportunity to rethink national priorities.

"We need to think deeply about our budget priorities and invest in productive sectors that can drive growth and employment," Kafwafwa said. "We owe it to ourselves, our children and future generations to get this right."

The road ahead may be difficult, but many believe that with collective commitment and deliberate investment, Malawi can still build a brighter future for its children.

After all, as the old proverb reminds us: "It takes a village to raise a child." For Malawi, that village must now rise to the challenge.