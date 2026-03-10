Malawi: Education Activists Proposes 10 Percent of CDF for Education

The Civil Society Education Coalition (CSEC) has proposed that 10 percent of the Constituency Development Fund (CDF) be allocated specifically to improving education standards at constituency level, citing persistent underfunding and growing challenges in Malawi's public education sector.

The proposal comes at a time when the CDF has been increased to an unprecedented K5 billion in the proposed 2026/2027 national budget, raising expectations among citizens and development stakeholders about how the funds will be utilized.

Speaking Monday evening during an engagement meeting with Members of Parliament in Lilongwe, CSEC Executive Director Benedicto Kondowe said the expanded CDF presents a crucial opportunity to invest in education and address long-standing structural challenges affecting schools.

Kondowe's remarks followed the release of findings from an education expenditure tracking exercise conducted in six districts, which uncovered serious gaps in education financing that require urgent intervention to improve service delivery and ensure equitable access to quality education.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The exercise was conducted in Balaka, Mchinji, Mzimba, Lilongwe, Ntcheu and Machinga by CSEC in partnership with Oxfam Malawi, Sightsavers, ActionAid, and the Forum for African Women Educationalists in Malawi (FAWEMA). The initiative aimed to strengthen accountability and transparency in education financing.

According to Kondowe, the engagement with parliamentarians provided a critical platform to present the findings and lobby lawmakers to pursue solution-focused discussions on strengthening education financing.

"The 10 percent allocation we are proposing should be directed toward addressing learning challenges, because education is one of the key drivers for achieving the Malawi 2063 Vision," said Kondowe.

He stressed that education financing must go beyond figures in the national budget and translate into tangible improvements in classrooms.

"Education financing should not just be mere numbers in the national budget; it should reflect what is actually available and making a difference in the classroom," he said.

The expenditure tracking exercise revealed serious barriers to effective learning, including overcrowded classrooms, inadequate sanitation facilities, shortages of teaching and learning materials, and deteriorating infrastructure.

Director of Secondary Education Ruth Samati Kambali supported the proposal, revealing that the Ministry of Education is advocating for an even higher allocation of 20 percent of the CDF toward education.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Education Malawi By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"We must join hands in pushing for increased funding to achieve better outcomes, particularly in expanding access and equity to basic and secondary education," she said.

Meanwhile, Chairperson of the Parliamentary Committee on Education Mutani Tambala acknowledged that the expanded CDF could play a significant role in improving education standards alongside other priority sectors.

"All relevant stakeholders must get involved and play their roles responsibly, while ensuring effective oversight," Tambala said.

The new CDF guidelines are currently under review, a process during which proposals such as allocating a percentage of the fund to education are expected to be considered.